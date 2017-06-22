The Oakland Raiders have finalized a long-term deal with franchise quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr broke the news himself on social media, tweeting he's wants to be a Raider for life, and this is one step closer to that happening.

Now it's done 😂! From the jump I've wanted to be a Raider 4 life. One step closer to that! Blessed!!! Business done! Let's just play now!!! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) June 22, 2017

Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle reports the deal is worth $125 million over five years.

Carr finished with 3,937 yards and 28 touchdowns to six interceptions last year in 15 games. Carr broke his leg in the team's second final regular season game and the Raiders had to play Matt McGloin and Connor Cook in their playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

In his three years with the Raiders, Carr has thrown for 11,194 yards and 81 touchdowns to 31 interceptions.