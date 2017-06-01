WASHINGTON — Maryland attackman Matt Rambo has won the Tewaaraton Award as the top player in Division I lacrosse and Terps midfielder Zoe Stukenberg won the women's award.

Rambo is Maryland's first male recipient of the Tewaaraton. Stukenberg is the sixth straight Terp to earn the women's honour.

Maryland's career scoring leader, Rambo led the Terps to the national championship over Ohio State, their first title in 42 years. He notched 42 goals and 45 assists for the season, the first 40-40 player in school history, and was named Big Ten offensive player of the year.

Stukenberg led Maryland to a 23-0 record and its 14th national title. She was named the Big Ten Midfielder of the Year and ranked in the top three of every statistical category on the team, including 53 goals and 31 assists.

The awards were presented at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of the American Indian.