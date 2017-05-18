Football fans in Los Angeles will have to wait a little longer for their new stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams announced Thursday the opening date for their new stadium, which will also be home to the Los Angeles Chargers, has been postponed until the 2020 season.

Construction on the stadium, which was originally scheduled to be opened for the 2019 season, has been delayed because of "record-setting rain" this winter in southern California.

The Rams relocated from St. Louis ahead of last season and played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where they will remain the next three seasons.

The Chargers, who relocated from San Diego to begin play in Los Angeles this upcoming season, will play at the StubHub Center, which currently seats less than 30,000.