The Los Angeles Rams have hired Sean McVay as their next head coach.

Rams Announce Sean McVay as Head Coach pic.twitter.com/WH6jkwYAWQ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 12, 2017

The team made the move official Thursday afternoon.

The 30-year-old McVay becomes the youngest head coach in the NFL.

McVay spent the last six seasons with Washington, the last three as their offensive coordinator.