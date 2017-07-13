NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with forward Lias Andersson, the No. 7 overall pick last month.

Terms of the deal announced Thursday were not disclosed.

The 18-year-old Andersson had nine goals and 10 assists in 42 games last season for HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League. He set career highs in goals, assists, points, and plus/minus rating of plus-21.

Andersson, whose father Niklas and uncle Mikael played in the NHL, also had four goals and an assist in 16 playoff games while helping HV71 win the league championship.

The Rangers acquired the seventh pick along with defenceman Anthony DeAngelo from Arizona in the deal that sent centre Derek Stepan and goalie Antti Raanta to the Coyotes.



