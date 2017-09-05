ATLANTA — The second game of an interleague series between the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers was rained out Tuesday night.

A day-night doubleheader will be held Wednesday.

A line of severe storms moved across SunTrust Park about the time of the scheduled first pitch.

The game never began, and most fans headed for home long before it was finally called at 10 p.m. EDT — after a delay of nearly 2 1/2 hours.

Officials knew all along it would be a lengthy delay under the best of circumstances, given the extensive line of storms, but held out hope the system would move out in time to provide a window to get the game in.

This is the playoff-contending Rangers' only appearance in Atlanta and both teams wanted to avoid a doubleheader on Wednesday — the final day of the series essentially the only option for making the game up.