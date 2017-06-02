The Texas Rangers are ready to part ways with struggling reliever Sam Dyson, according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports. Rosenthal first reported that the club would designate their former closer for assignment.

Sources: Struggling reliever Sam Dyson will be designated for assignment by #Rangers. Jose Leclerc will come off DL to take Dyson’s place. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 2, 2017

John Blake, the executive vice president of communications for the Rangers, sent out a tweet Friday confirming that Dyson indeed had been designated for assignment.

Rangers activate RHP Jose Leclerc from 10 day DL. RHP Sam Dyson designated for assignment. — John Blake (@RangerBlake) June 2, 2017

The 29-year-old, who saved 38 games for the Rangers in 2016, has been terrible this season posting a 1-6 record with a 10.80 ERA in 16.2 innings. He has struck out only seven hitters while walking three and has a 2.58 WHIP.

Rosenthal says the Rangers will try to trade Dyson and more than one club has already shown interest in acquiring the Tampa native.

Sources add: #Rangers expect to trade Dyson. Informed other clubs today of plan to move him. More than one showed interest. Dyson owed $2M+. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 2, 2017

Dyson is in his third season with the Rangers after they picked him up in a 2015 trade with the Miami Marlins.