8h ago
Rangers designate relief pitcher Dyson
TSN.ca Staff
The Texas Rangers are ready to part ways with struggling reliever Sam Dyson, according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports. Rosenthal first reported that the club would designate their former closer for assignment.
John Blake, the executive vice president of communications for the Rangers, sent out a tweet Friday confirming that Dyson indeed had been designated for assignment.
The 29-year-old, who saved 38 games for the Rangers in 2016, has been terrible this season posting a 1-6 record with a 10.80 ERA in 16.2 innings. He has struck out only seven hitters while walking three and has a 2.58 WHIP.
Rosenthal says the Rangers will try to trade Dyson and more than one club has already shown interest in acquiring the Tampa native.
Dyson is in his third season with the Rangers after they picked him up in a 2015 trade with the Miami Marlins.