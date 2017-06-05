New York Rangers forward Jesper Fast underwent successful left hip surgery and will be out for about five months.

Fast, 25, skated in 68 regular-season games last season, scoring six goals and adding 15 assists. The defensive forward and standout penalty killer had a plus-6 rating.

Fast also had three goals and three assists in 12 playoff games.

He was selected for the team's Players' Player Award for the second consecutive season.