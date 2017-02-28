Columnist image
Frank Seravalli

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter

|Archive

After watching the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins bolster their respective blue lines over the last week, the New York Rangers apparently couldn’t sit idle.

The Rangers acquired defenceman Brendan Smith from Detroit on Tuesday in exchange for Ottawa’s 2018 second-round pick and New York’s own 2017 third-round pick. New York originally acquired Ottawa’s 2018 second rounder in last summer’s deal for Mika Zibanejad.

Smith, 28, checked in at No. 10 on TSN’s Trade Bait board. He’s a pending unrestricted free agent, but the Rangers acquired Smith with an idea of what it might cost to keep him. The Red Wings and Smith came close to inking a three-year deal reportedly worth just north of $3.5 million per season.

For Detroit, the offer from New York was too sweet to turn down.

It was a high price for the Rangers to pay, considering Kevin Shattenkirk - the ideal fit for the Rangers - was traded Monday night for a first-round pick and a conditional pick that could be as high as a second-round selection and forward Zach Sanford.

The Blues also retained 39 per cent of Shattenkirk’s salary and the Caps got an insurance goalie in Pheonix Copley in the deal.

The Rangers reportedly decided against paying Shattenkirk’s rental cost in a trade, with the popular belief that they will likely take a run at him on the open market on July 1. But they still paid a considerable amount for Smith.

Yes, Smith is a different style of player. He ranks sixth in even-strength shot percentage among all defencemen who have played at least 2,500 minutes in the last three seasons. He was also a teammate of Ryan McDonagh and Derek Stepan at the University of Wisconsin, which could have played a factor in the deal.

But Smith has consistently been used by Detroit in a third-pairing role. His career average over 291 NHL games is exactly 17 minutes per night.

The Rangers have not drafted in the first round since 2012. They were likely and understandably gun shy to trade another first-rounder, even if this upcoming draft class isn’t expected to be nearly as strong as those in recent years past.

With all things being equal, though, if the Rangers were considering going after Shattenkirk in the summer anyway - the same way in which they could re-sign Smith after trading for him now - would they have been better served paying the additional price for the better fit?

Time will tell.

Shattenkirk, 28, is the same age as Smith and is one point away from hitting 43 points in all six of his full NHL seasons.

With Smith off the board, the focus is expected to shift to Buffalo’s Dmitry Kulikov as the next top blue line target.

Here is TSN’s latest Trade Bait board with players potentially on the move between now and Wednesday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline:

 

Trade Bait Board

 
PLAYER POS AGE CAP HIT GP G PTS PAST 2016-17 CLAUSE
1. Matt Duchene, COL C 26 $6M 55 16 36 2 years  
2. Thomas Vanek, DET RW 33 $2.6M 47 15 38 UFA  
3. Dmitry Kulikov, BUF D 26 $4.33M 36 1 2 UFA  
4. Radim Vrbata, ARI RW 35 $1M 61 15 46 UFA  
5. Jannik Hansen, VAN RW 30 $2.5M 28 6 13 1 year NTC
6. Gabriel Landeskog, COL LW 24 $5.57M 50 13 26 4 years  
7. Anthony Duclair, ARI LW 21 $773K 41 3 9 RFA  
8. Mikhail Grigorenko, COL C 22 $1.3M 57 7 19 RFA  
9. Kyle Quincey, NJ D 31 $1.25M 53 4 12 UFA  
10. Valtteri Filppula, TB C 32 $5M 59 7 34 1 year NMC
11. Curtis Lazar, OTT RW 22 $894K 33 0 1 RFA  
12. Marc-Andre Fleury, PIT G 32 $5.75M 30 3.16 0.91 2 years NMC
13. Johnny Oduya, DAL D 35 $3.75M 37 1 7 UFA NTC
14. Riley Sheahan, DET C 25 $2.075M 58 0 9 1 year  
15. Evander Kane, BUF LW 25 $5.25M 50 21 32 1 year  
16. Drew Stafford, WPG RW 31 $4.35M 39 4 12 UFA  
17. Shane Doan, ARI RW 40 $3.876M 61 5 20 UFA  
18. Vladimir Sobotka, STL LW 29 $2.7M - - - 1 year  
19. Eric Fehr, PIT RW 31 $2M 51 6 11 1 year  
20. Jaroslav Halak G 31 $4.5M 21 3.23 0.9 1 year  
21. Cody Franson, BUF D 29 $3.325M 55 3 16 UFA  
22. Mathieu Perreault, WPG LW 29 $3M 46 6 23 4 years  
23. Brandon Pirri, NYR LW 25 $1.1M 51 8 17 RFA  
24. Mark Streit, PHI D 39 $5.25M 48 5 20 UFA NTC
25. Craig Smith, NSH RW 27 $4.3M 60 9 17 3 years  
26. Brandon Davidson, EDM D 25 $1.4M 28 0 1 1 year  
27. Jarome Iginla, COL RW 39 $5.33M 60 8 18 UFA NMC
28. Jiri Hudler, DAL LW 33 $2M 26 3 10 UFA  
29. Marion Gaborik, LA RW 35 $4.875M 38 6 13 4 years  
30. Patrick Sharp, DAL RW 35 $5.9M 36 7 15 UFA NMC
31. Michael Del Zotto, PHI D 26 $3.875M 32 4 10 UFA  
32. P-A Parenteau, NJ LW 33 $1.3M 59 13 27 UFA  
33. Scottie Upshall, STL LW 33 $900K 54 6 11 UFA  
34. Patrick Wiercioch, COL D 26 $800K 51 4 12 RFA  
35. Jay McClement, CAR C 33 $1.2M 56 4 6 UFA  
36. Ryan Murphy, CAR D 23 $1.2M 13 0 2 1 year  
37. Jhonas Enroth, ANA G 28 $750K 6 3.94 0.87 UFA  
38. Steve Ott, DET RW 34 $800K 42 3 6 UFA  
39. David Desharnais, MTL C 30 $3.5M 31 4 10 UFA  
40. Michael Neuvirth, PHI G 28 $1.6M 24 2.9 0.89 UFA  
 

 