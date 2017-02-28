Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

After watching the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins bolster their respective blue lines over the last week, the New York Rangers apparently couldn’t sit idle.

The Rangers acquired defenceman Brendan Smith from Detroit on Tuesday in exchange for Ottawa’s 2018 second-round pick and New York’s own 2017 third-round pick. New York originally acquired Ottawa’s 2018 second rounder in last summer’s deal for Mika Zibanejad.

Smith, 28, checked in at No. 10 on TSN’s Trade Bait board. He’s a pending unrestricted free agent, but the Rangers acquired Smith with an idea of what it might cost to keep him. The Red Wings and Smith came close to inking a three-year deal reportedly worth just north of $3.5 million per season.

For Detroit, the offer from New York was too sweet to turn down.

It was a high price for the Rangers to pay, considering Kevin Shattenkirk - the ideal fit for the Rangers - was traded Monday night for a first-round pick and a conditional pick that could be as high as a second-round selection and forward Zach Sanford.

The Blues also retained 39 per cent of Shattenkirk’s salary and the Caps got an insurance goalie in Pheonix Copley in the deal.

The Rangers reportedly decided against paying Shattenkirk’s rental cost in a trade, with the popular belief that they will likely take a run at him on the open market on July 1. But they still paid a considerable amount for Smith.

Yes, Smith is a different style of player. He ranks sixth in even-strength shot percentage among all defencemen who have played at least 2,500 minutes in the last three seasons. He was also a teammate of Ryan McDonagh and Derek Stepan at the University of Wisconsin, which could have played a factor in the deal.

But Smith has consistently been used by Detroit in a third-pairing role. His career average over 291 NHL games is exactly 17 minutes per night.

The Rangers have not drafted in the first round since 2012. They were likely and understandably gun shy to trade another first-rounder, even if this upcoming draft class isn’t expected to be nearly as strong as those in recent years past.

With all things being equal, though, if the Rangers were considering going after Shattenkirk in the summer anyway - the same way in which they could re-sign Smith after trading for him now - would they have been better served paying the additional price for the better fit?

Time will tell.

Shattenkirk, 28, is the same age as Smith and is one point away from hitting 43 points in all six of his full NHL seasons.

With Smith off the board, the focus is expected to shift to Buffalo’s Dmitry Kulikov as the next top blue line target.

Here is TSN’s latest Trade Bait board with players potentially on the move between now and Wednesday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline: