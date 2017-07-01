The New York Rangers have found their replacement for Antti Raanta behind Henrik Lundqvist, signing former Winnipeg Jets goalie Ondrej Pavelec to a one-year deal.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports the deal is worth $1.3 million.

Pavelec's terms with NYR: 1 x $1.3M. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2017

Pavelec played just eight games for the Jets last season, finishing with a 3.55 goals against average and .888 save percentage.

For his career, the 29-year-old has a 2.87 GAA and .907 save percentage.