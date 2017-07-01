1h ago
Rangers sign Pavelec to replace Raanta
TSN.ca Staff
A number of early verbal commitments now confirmed
The New York Rangers have found their replacement for Antti Raanta behind Henrik Lundqvist, signing former Winnipeg Jets goalie Ondrej Pavelec to a one-year deal.
TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports the deal is worth $1.3 million.
Pavelec played just eight games for the Jets last season, finishing with a 3.55 goals against average and .888 save percentage.
For his career, the 29-year-old has a 2.87 GAA and .907 save percentage.