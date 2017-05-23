Brendan Smith's agent expects to meet with the New York Rangers in the near future as the two sides work to sign an extension before July 1.

Smith's agent, Anton Thun, told the New York Post on Monday the 28-year-old defenceman is open to a return - at the right price, that is.

“Brendan has told me that he enjoyed the entire experience of playing in New York and being with the Rangers and that he certainly would consider signing a new deal and going back instead of becoming a free agent,” Thun told The Post. “But at the same time, I want to make it clear that he hasn’t told me, ‘Get a deal done with the Rangers.’

“He’s looking for a good fit with a good organization, and the Rangers certainly qualify. But to pass up free agency, Brendan’s going to need a contract that reflects market value.”

Smith was traded from the Detroit Red Wings to the Rangers ahead of the trade deadline. He posted one goal and four points in 18 games upon joining the Rangers and saw his ice time jump from 18:44 per contest with the Red Wings to 20:10 in New York.

He added four assists in 12 playoff games, averaging 19:41 a night in the first two rounds.

“He’s more than open to coming back,” Thun Said. “I’m sure I’ll be speaking to Jeff [Gorton, Rangers GM] in the next week or so and we’ll see if we can work something out.”

If Smith, who spent the first five seasons of his career with the Red Wings, is unsigned on July 1, Thun believes there will be no shortage of interested parties.

“There might be a couple of teams like Minnesota and Anaheim who have extra defensemen and are going to have expansion-protection issues, but there are 28 others who are looking,” Thun said. “And if you take a look, I think Brendan has a lot to offer every team that needs a D.”

Smith made $2.75 million this season in the second year of a two-year, $5.5 million contract signed with the Red Wings as restricted free agent in 2015.