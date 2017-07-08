Raonic advances at Wimbledon in straight sets

LONDON — Canada's Milos Raonic is off to the fourth round of the men's draw at Wimbledon.

The resident of Thornhill, Ont., fired 21 aces en route to a 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-5 win Saturday over 25th-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain. Raonic ended the match with an ace.

The No. 6-seeded Raonic had 55 winners with 26 unforced errors.

Raonic lost to Britain's Andy Murray in last year's final at the All England Club.

Raonic is into the fourth round for the third time in four years.