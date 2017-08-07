Milos Raonic will have a little bit more time to prepare for this year's Rogers Cup as his opening match has been pushed back to Wednesday evening.

The Canadian was originally scheduled to take on the winner of Daniil Medvedev and Adrian Mannarino Tuesday, but has been granted an extra day to recover from a minor injury he sustained in practice.

Originally, Raonic was moved to Wednesday afternoon but that was soon changed again to later in the day.

Raonic enters the tournament as the No. 6 seed. He is looking for his first ATP Masters 1000 title.