DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Canadian Milos Raonic advanced to the semifinals at the Delray Beach Open on Friday with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Britain's Kyle Edmund.

The top seed from Thornhill, Ont., fired 10 aces to Edmund's four. The match took one hour 39 minutes to play.

Friday's quarter-final was the first time Raonic and Edmund had played each other.

Raonic will play 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro in Saturday's semifinal. Del Potro beat defending champion Sam Querrey 7-5, 7-5 in their quarter-final matchup late Friday night.

On the other side of the bracket, Jack Sock moved into the semifinals earlier in the day by beating Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-6 (4) in an all-American matchup.

Sock will play yet another American on Saturday for a berth in the final: Donald Young, who didn't even need to play a point to get there. Young's quarter-final opponent, Steve Darcis, withdrew from the tournament, citing personal reasons.

The third-seeded Sock has not dropped a set at the hard-court event as he seeks his second title of 2017, third of his career. Young has never won an ATP title. Sock is 2-0 against Young in previous meetings.