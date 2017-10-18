Tennis Canada announced today that Milos Raonic has cut his 2017 season short due to ongoing injury concerns.

Raonic, 26, will not play in The Erste Bank Open 500 in Vienna or the Rolex Paris Masters, his final two events of the year.

The No. 12 ranked player in the world has dealt with multiple injuries this season, withdrawing from the US Open due to a left wrist injury and most recently retiring at the Japan Open on Oct. 5 due to a calf injury.

The Japan Open was only the third tournament Raonic has played in since reaching the quarterfnals at Wimbledon in July.

After making Canadian tennis history by reaching No. 3 in the world to end the 2016 season, 2017 has been a struggle and for the first time since 2011 Raonic failed to win a tournament.

Raonic is ending the year with a 29-12 record. It includes two finals, two semifinals and four quarterfinals. In Majors, Raonic made the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and Wimbledon and reached the fourth round at Roland Garros.

He will take the offseason to recover and hopes to be back in full form in Brisbane, Australia to begin next season.