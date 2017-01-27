If Canada is to beat Great Britain in its first-round Davis Cup tie next week, it will have to do so without the world's third-ranked player.

Tennis Canada announced on Friday that Milos Raonic will not participate in the tie scheduled to begin on February 3 from The Arena at TD Place in Ottawa. Peter Polansky was named as his replacement.

Polansky joins Vasek Pospisil, Daniel Nestor and Denis Shapovalov in competing for 12th-seeded Canada.

Raonic, 26, incurred an abductor muscle injury during his quarterfinals loss on Wednesday to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open. At the time, Raonic admitted his Davis Cup participation was "very much up in the air."

“I am sad and disappointed that I am unable to compete alongside the Canadian Davis Cup team versus Great Britain," said Raonic in a statement. "I sustained an injury during my previous match in Australia that will keep me off the court for the coming weeks. I wish all the best to my teammates and my full support is behind them in this exciting tie held in Ottawa.”

Canadian captain Martin Laurendeau expects Polansky to acquit himself well.

Peter has been playing some of the best tennis in his career recently," Laurendeau said in a release. "Our goal remains the same: to do everything we can to get the win and advance to the quarter-finals. We have an important week of preparation ahead of us, and can’t wait to play in front of an amazing crowd in Ottawa next weekend.”

Great Britain will also be without their superstar when they touch down in the nation's capital.

World no. 1 Andy Murray will not participate, coming off of his fourth-round upset loss to Germany's Mischa Zverev at the Aussie Open.

Great Britain, seeded second in the tournament, will be represented by Daniel Evans, Kyle Edmund, Dominic Inglot and Murray's brother, Jamie.