Raonic tops Youzhny in four sets to advance at Wimbledon

LONDON — Canada's Milos Raonic advanced to the third round of Wimbledon with a 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4, 7-5 win over Russia's Mikhail Youzhny on Thursday.

Raonic, the sixth seed from Thornhill, Ont., picked up a key break to take a 6-5 lead in the third set. He would later secure the victory with his 27th ace of the match.

The match on the No. 2 court at the All England Club took two hours 40 minutes to complete.

Raonic, a finalist last year at Wimbledon, will next face either Russia's Andrey Rublev or Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas.