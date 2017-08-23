Canadian Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the US Open due to a left wrist injury, he announced on Instagram.

“I have tried everything in my power to rehabilitate this injury in time for the US Open in order to play an event that is so truly special to me. However, the pain is too great and, in consultation with my doctors, I am left with no option but to withdraw from the event,” he wrote.

Raonic was forced to withdraw from the Cincinnati Masterson Aug. 15 with the same injury.

A week before that, Raonic complained of pain following a loss to Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, 6-4, 6-4.

According to the post, he expects to return in "a few weeks."