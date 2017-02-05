Raps' DeRozan and Patterson out vs. Nets

DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Patterson will not play Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Toronto Raptors made the announcement Sunday ahead of their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

— RaptorsMR (@RaptorsMR) February 5, 2017

DeRozan will miss his fourth consecutive game after initially injuring his ankle versus the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 22.

Patterson injured his knee in Friday’s loss at the Orlando Magic.

The Raptors have played without either DeRozan or Patterson in 16 of their last 19 contests, putting together a record of just 7-9 during that stretch.