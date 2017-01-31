After making his return in Sunday’s 114-113 loss to the Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan missed Tuesday's game against New Orleans with a swollen ankle and will sit out Wednesday night in Boston, head coach Dwane Casey announced.

The 27-year old played 36 minutes in the loss after missing three games with a sprained ankle. He finished the contest with 22 points, seven rebound and six assists.

Behind 33 points from Kyle Lowry, the Raptors survived a 108-106 overtime decision over the Pelicans.