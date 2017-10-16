The Toronto Raptors exercised third-year team options on the contracts of centre Jakob Poetl and forward Pascal Siakam, as well as the fourth-year team option on guard Delon Wright, the team announced on Monday.

All three men's contracts are now guaranteed through the 2018-19 National Basketball Association season.

A native of Vienna, Poetl was taken with the ninth overall selection in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Utah. In his rookie season, Poetl, 22, appeared in 52 games for the Raptors, averaging 3.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in 11.6 minutes a night.

Siakam, 23, was taken in that same 2016 NBA Draft at the 27th overall pick out of New Mexico State. A native of Douala, Cameroon, Siakam posted an average of 4.2 points and 3.4 boards in 15.6 minutes a night over 55 games. Siakam started 38 of them. Siakam was named Most Valuable Player of the NBA G League (then the D-League) Finals, helping Raptors 905 capture the title.

Wright, a native of Los Angeles, was taken with the 20th overall selection in the 2015 NBA Draft. The 25-year-old Wright, who was also taken out of Utah, appeared in 27 games a season ago, averaging 5.6 points, 1.8 boards and 2.1 assists in 16.5 minutes a night.

The Raptors open up their season on Thursday at home to the Chicago Bulls at the Air Canada Centre.