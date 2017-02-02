The three-point contest over All-Star Weekend will once again have Toronto Raptors representation.

Kyle Lowry will compete in the exhibition for the second straight season, while Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry will sit it out.

Lowry, 30, is seventh in the NBA in three-point field-goal percentage at .427. His 162 three-point shots made is third in the league behind only Curry (190) and the Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon (170).

This marks a turnaround for Lowry, who had previously indicated that he wouldn't participate this year.

Lowry had told us he wasn't planning on doing the 3pt contest again, glad he changed his mind. Has become one of the NBA's best shooters https://t.co/otaSHsSkP3 — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 2, 2017

A native of Philadelphia, Lowry is closing in on a Raptors milestone.

Not unrelated: Lowry is 5 three-pointers away from passing Morris Peterson for most threes made in Raptors franchise history (801) — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 3, 2017

Curry's fellow Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, was last season's champion and will defend his title. Also competing are Gordon, the Los Angeles Lakers' Nick Young, Wesley Matthews of the Dallas Mavericks, the Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker, Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Portland Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum.

The three-point contest is set for February 18 from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.