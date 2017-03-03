For four games, the Toronto Raptors played with fire, but it was in the fifth game when they finally got burned.

After four straight wins in games that they trailed by 10 or more points, the Raptors – without Kyle Lowry for a fourth game in a row – couldn’t muster any magic on Wednesday night against a Washington Wizards team that soundly beat them. The team was thoroughly outclassed in a 105-96 loss where the score line flattered the losers.

In a tight Eastern Conference race where the Raptors, Wizards Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks all want to avoid the fourth and fifth seeds and a first-round matchup with a good team, the Raptors can ill-afford to lose the back end of the home-and-home that goes tonight in DC at the Verizon Center.

So what has to change tonight?

Well, for one thing, constantly digging yourself out of a hole catches up to you. While the Raptors lead the league in victories during games in which they’ve trailed by 10 or more points, not being behind by 10 at any point is preferable. The Raptors were run over in the second quarter when the Wizards opened with a 26-1 run with the likes of DeMar DeRozan and Serge Ibaka on the bench (in fairness, John Wall and Bradley Beal were off the court for most of that period, too). That just can’t happen in any game you intend to win and it’s happened in six straight games for the Raptors now. There’s always going to be an ebb and flow in any game, but it’s difficult to generate any momentum when it’s one-way traffic and the second unit couldn’t create any.

There were a number of reasons why the Raptors’ offence crumbled on Wednesday (the team shot .367, for one), but the loss of Lowry remains the most prominent.

Perhaps it was adrenaline that got the team past the Celtics in their first post-All-Star break game and – no disrespect meant to the likes of the Blazers and Knicks – the next two games were more than winnable, the gravity of Lowry’s absence was felt in an 11-assist (as a team) performance against another Eastern Conference power. Lowry is one of the elite quarterbacks in the league and its fifth-most efficient point guard. His replacement in the starting lineup, Cory Joseph, is the NBA’s 35th-most efficient point guard. The drop-off is significant and the lack of ball movement – normally Lowry’s bailiwick - troubling. There might be even some merit in the idea of starting Delon Wright ahead of Joseph allowing for the Toronto native to slot in to his more familiar second-unit role.

Starting Bebe ahead of Jonas Valanciunas isn’t an option, so the Raps will need more from their big Lithuanian this evening. Valanciunas – like he was in the playoffs two seasons ago – was bullied by Marcin Gortat and struggled mightily in what was one of the 24-year-old’s worst showings in sometime. While Dwane Casey still doesn’t trust Valanciunas down the stretch, he needs him through the first three quarters. Marcin Gortat is a fine player, but he shouldn’t strike the fear of God in you and make a bigger player a non-factor in the paint.

And if there isn’t already enough impetus for the Raps to bounce back tonight, there’s the matter of tiebreakers. With their win over the Celtics last week, the Raptors clinched the tiebreaker over the Celtics by virtue of taking the season series, 3-1. The Raps and Wizards have split their two games thus far (Toronto beat Washington 113-103 in the Raps’ fourth game of the season), so this is the rubber match. With the spectre of a postseason matchup (#4 vs. #5) with these Wizards very real, the Raps would do well to secure home-court advantage.

And they would also do well to forget all about what happened the last time these two teams met in the playoffs.