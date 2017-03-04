Toronto Raptors forward DeMarre Carroll suffered a left ankle sprain in the third quarter of Saturday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Carroll logged four points and six rebounds in 19 minutes before sustaining the injury. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Carroll is averaging 9.3 points, 1.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game this season. He has started all 57 games he's appeared in this season.

The 30-year-old in his second season with the Raptors. Carroll appeared in only 26 games last season due to a knee injury. He then suffered a wrist injury in the 2016 postseason.