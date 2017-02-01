The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics have two very different takes on “new year, new me.”

Eastern Conference finalists less than nine months ago, the Raptors head into Wednesday’s matchup against their Atlantic Division rivals with eight wins in 17 games in 2017, while the Celtics have reached 10 wins in just 14 games to take a half-game lead in the standings.

The Raptors, who sat on top of the Atlantic from Nov. 23 to Jan. 29, are 4-6 in a stretch of 10 games that included a five-game losing streak. Half of those six losses came against three of the worst teams in the NBA - the Philadelphia 76ers (18-29), Orlando Magic (19-31) and Phoenix Suns (15-33).



Toronto Raptors 2016 vs. 2017 Record Points Per Game Field Goal Percentage 2016 22-10 108.4 46.3% 2017 8-9 107.4 45.2%

"It's a little bit of adversity but we're professionals, no one's feeling sorry for us," Raptors all-star guard Kyle Lowry said after the loss to the Suns on Jan. 22. "We'll be fine. ... We're not panicking. I think we understand what the situation is, we just have to figure it out."

The Celtics ride a four-game win streak into the grudge match and are scoring over six points per game more in January (113.3) than they did in the first three months of the season (106.7). All-star guard Isiah Thomas has scored 37, 38 and 41 points in three of the four straight wins.



Boston Celtics 2016 vs. 2017 Record Points Per Game Field Goal Percentage 2016 20-14 106.7 46.6% 2017 10-4 113.3 46.5%

Thomas has been the catalyst for the team’s success, averaging 32.5 points in January for the third highest monthly average in franchise history, behind Paul Pierce’s 33.5 in February 2006 and Larry Bird’s 33.1 in February 1988.

"That doesn't even seem real. It doesn't sound real," Thomas said after Monday’s win over the Detroit Pistons. "To have my name up there with those legends is unbelievable. Just keep going, keep trying to catch those guys and keep winning."

Toronto is coming off an inspiring overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, led by 33 points and 10 assists from Lowry. He is averaging 31.4 points in his last five games - four without fellow all-star DeMar DeRozan, who is nursing an ankle injury and will miss Wednesday’s contest.



Kyle Lowry 's Last Five Games Opponent MIN PTS AST REB FG% vs. New Orleans (108-106 W) 45 33 10 4 .524 vs. Orlando (114-113 L) 38 33 8 5 .500 vs. Milwaukee (102-86 W) 39 32 6 3 .500 vs. Memphis (101-99 L) 40 29 8 4 .524 vs. San Antonio (108-106 L) 42 30 2 5 .391

"Getting the win is huge," Raptors forward Patrick Patterson said after Tuesday’s victory. "With the way we've been playing, the way we've been losing, we're lacking energy and effort, continue to not close out games, losing to some teams we feel we should have won against. It's very good for us.”

The advantage the Raptors have coming into Wednesday is two wins over the Celtics this season. The Raps edged the Celtics 101-94 at TD Garden on Dec. 9 and 114-106 at the Air Canada Centre on Jan. 10.

The Raptors open a three-game road trip in Boston, then head to Orlando on Friday and Brooklyn on Sunday. The Celtics will play their next three at home against the Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

