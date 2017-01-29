TORONTO — For the first time this season, the Toronto Raptors were playing with a full hand.

In their 114-113 loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday, they didn't count on having to deal with a pair of players with aces up their neoprene sleeves.

Orlando centre Nikola Vucevic and backup point guard D.J. Augustin had 25 and 21 points, respectively, and helped make former Raptor Bismack Biyombo's return to the Air Canada Centre a good one.

DeMar DeRozan re-joined his Raptors teammates on Sunday, after an ankle injury cost him the last three games, giving the team its first full 15-man roster of the season. But it wasn't enough to pull the Raptors out of their rut. At 29-19, they've now lost six of their last seven games. Orlando improved to 19-30.

Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 33 points and DeRozan added 22. Forward Patrick Patterson led the Raptors with 10 rebounds.

The Raptors outscored the Magic 36-27 in the first quarter and appeared to have firm control of the game midway through the second. Their ball movement was smooth and crisp and Lowry was attacking at will, scoring 11 points in the first half. The Raptors' bench was rolling, with four players combining for 19-points, which helped offset a slower-than-usual DeRozan, whose rust showed on 1-4 shooting and five first-half points.

Even without DeRozan carrying the offence, it was all going the Raptors' way. A Jonas Valanciunas free throw put Toronto up 49-39 with 6:20 left in the half, giving the team its biggest lead of the night.

As quick as it came together for the Raptors, it burst apart even faster, with Vucevic presenting unsolvable long-range problems. The Swiss centre shot 8-11 in the half for the Magic, including 3-3 from three-point land for 19 points. Augustin added eight points in the second quarter and helped drive an unimaginable 19-0 Orlando run that saw the Raptors go that final 6:20 without a field goal, putting them down 60-51 at the break.

DeRozan began to look more comfortable in the third quarter, with his mid-range game starting to work its way back to him. He scored 11 in the frame and Lowry worked alongside him for eight more points, helping inch the Raptors back into the game while the officials let both teams slug it out in the paint. After a no-call on his drive, DeRozan watched as C.J. Watson hit a 21-footer to put Orlando up 82-78. In the buildup to that play, DeRozan picked up a technical foul, which tacked on another point for the Magic to start the fourth.

Biyombo's one-handed dunk in the early stages of the fourth helped the Magic restore its double-digit lead and his two-hander with 7:06 to play made it a 98-85 lead — Orlando's biggest of the game to that point. The Raptors used an 8-1 run to make it a 105-101 game with 2:19 left, but the Magic continued to find answers. With the ACC crowd screaming for the comeback, Vucevic swatted a Lowry layup attempt and Magic forward Jeff Green came back with a three from the elbow to put Orlando back up by nine. Ross's three-point play with 14 seconds remaining made it a three-point game and a Lowry three with five seconds left made it a two-point game, but the Raptors couldn't climb all the way back.