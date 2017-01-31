Raptors' DeRozan to miss next two games

After making his return in Sunday’s 114-113 loss to the Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan will not play tonight or Wednesday with a swollen ankle, head coach Dwane Casey announced.

DeRozan won't play tonight vs New Orleans or tomorrow in Boston. Casey said his ankle swelled up after Sunday's game so they'll play it safe — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 31, 2017

DeRozan will miss Tuesday’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans and Wednesday’s road game against the Boston Celtics.

The 27-year old played 36 minutes in the loss after missing three games with a sprained ankle. He finished the contest with 22 points, seven rebound and six assists.