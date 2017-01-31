After making his return in Sunday’s 114-113 loss to the Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan will not play tonight or Wednesday with a swollen ankle, head coach Dwane Casey announced.

DeRozan will miss Tuesday’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans and Wednesday’s road game against the Boston Celtics.

The 27-year old played 36 minutes in the loss after missing three games with a sprained ankle.  He finished the contest with 22 points, seven rebound and six assists.

 