TORONTO - The Raptors were pleasantly surprised to see OG Anunoby available when the 23rd-overall pick of Thursday's NBA Draft rolled around. He probably wouldn't have been if not for the knee injury that cost him more than half of his sophomore season at Indiana University.

Still on the mend after tearing the ACL in his right knee and undergoing surgery in January, the intriguing forward had met with a handful of teams during the pre-draft process, including Toronto, but was unable to take the court and work out for them. Understandably, many of his prospective employers were skittish but there was at least one that couldn't pass on his potential.

Anunoby (Ann-uh-no-bee), 19, has an NBA body. He's 6-foot-8 with an enormous 7-foot-2 wingspan, but it's more than his frame, more than his athleticism that has his new team excited about what he can become. It's what he does with it, particularly on the defensive end.

"He's a big-time talent," said Raptors head coach Dwane Casey. "Probably if it wasn't for his injury he would have gone a lot higher. He's a guy that our scouts targeted, one of the guys they targeted and luckily he fell to us. There were a lot of teams that were right behind us that were salivating to get him and we were lucky that he fell to us at 23. He has the toughness. He's NBA-ready physically. Defensively, he's one of the top defenders in the draft, one of those guys you don't have to say giddy-up to. He's ready to go right from the start. We're excited to get him. He fits in to how we want to play."

Born in London, England, raised in Missouri and of Nigerian descent, Anunoby turned heads when he shut down future lottery pick Jamal Murray during the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 as a freshman in 2016. Playing just 25 minutes per game in 16 contests before his injury last season, he averaged over a steal and a block, flashing elite defensive upside.

With his versatility on that end of the floor, the hope is he will be able to play and guard both forward positions at the next level, while switching off on smaller guards and changing shots around the rim.

"He fits in the way we want as far as switching is concerned," Casey said. "He can guard one through five, easily. As far as the way we want to switch, he fits into that. He’s a P.J. Tucker clone, practically. That’s something that gives us some toughness and ability to switch things defensively, the way the league is going where you can switch those things. His size and strength and athleticism is a huge plus for us."

Offensively, he's still very raw. He has shown the ability to knock down the outside shot, hitting 45 per cent of his threes in his first year with the Hoosiers, but his mechanics are inconsistent, evident in his 31 per cent mark last season. He was just a 52 per cent free throw shooter as a collegiate player, which is mildly concerning, but the Raptors have had success re-working the shot of their young players in the past, most recently with Delon Wright and Norman Powell.

"His shot’s not broken," Casey insisted. "Like a lot of young players, he just needs repetition, to get in the gym and work on it. That’s something he can do now as he’s going through his rehab, working on his shot mechanics, his release. It’s there. The thing you can’t teach in that situation is the motor, the toughness, the physicality, the size at that position, what we call the power three, that can switch on all those positions, it’s huge. The shot is something a lot of young players have to work on anyway. I have all the confidence in the world, because he’s a worker. It’s something that’s going to start once he gets out to L.A. to continue with his rehab, and it’s something he’s going to continue to work on."

Anunoby estimates he is roughly two months ahead of schedule in his recovery from knee surgery but certainly won't be ready in time to represent Toronto in the Las Vegas Summer League next month and may miss some, if not all, of training camp this fall. He hopes to be back to full strength by late October. It's not an ideal way to begin his NBA career but if that's what it took for the Raptors to land him, they'll live with it.

In terms of where he figures into the team's plans for this coming season, that remains to be seen. They added a good young player on Thursday but know their off-season doesn't truly begin until free agency opens on July 1. With four rotation players hitting the open market - including three forwards in Serge Ibaka, Patrick Patterson and Tucker - the Raptors' roster could look very different in a couple weeks.

Whenever he's ready to play and however they need him to contribute, he's an asset they're happy to have, regardless of the direction they choose to take this summer.