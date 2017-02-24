Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Kyle Lowry will miss tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics with an injured right wrist, while new acquisition Serge Ibaka is in the starting lineup and PJ Tucker is expected to also make his debut with the team.

Kyle Lowry is out tonight vs. Boston. Has a right wrist injury. Will have further evaluation over the weekend. #WeTheNorth — RaptorsMR (@RaptorsMR) February 24, 2017

Raptors head coach Dwane Casey says that Lowry hurt his wrist against the Charlotte Hornets prior to the break.

Casey says Lowry hurt his wrist in Charlotte game before break, thought it would be fine & played in ASG. Not a good look on player or team — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 24, 2017

Patrick Patterson will also make his return to the Raptors lineup against the Celtics.