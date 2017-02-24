1h ago
Raptors' Lowry out, Ibaka starts, Tucker expected to play vs. Celtics
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Kyle Lowry will miss tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics with an injured right wrist, while new acquisition Serge Ibaka is in the starting lineup and PJ Tucker is expected to also make his debut with the team.
Raptors head coach Dwane Casey says that Lowry hurt his wrist against the Charlotte Hornets prior to the break.
Patrick Patterson will also make his return to the Raptors lineup against the Celtics.