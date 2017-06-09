2h ago
Raptors renounce rights to F Daniels
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Raptors renounced their rights to 2014 second round pick DeAndre Daniels, the team announced on Friday.
The 25-year-old forward was selected 37th overall by the Raptors in the 2014 NBA Draft, but was never able to make it on the big club.
After being drafted, Daniels spent time playing basketball in Australia, Italy as well as Toronto's D-League team, the Raptors 905.
He also dealt with a broken foot during the 2015-16 season.
Daniels played his college ball with the Connecticut Huskies and was an important part of their 2014 national championship winning team during his junior season.
The six-foot-nine, 195 pounder is now an unrestricted free agent.