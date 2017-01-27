DeMar DeRozan will miss his third straight game with an ankle sprain.

The Toronto Raptors made the announcement Friday ahead of their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

DeRozan injured his ankle in the team's 115-103 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday when he landed awkwardly on teammate Jonas Valanciunas' foot after taking a shot.

The Eastern Conference All-Star has been one of the team's best players this season, averaging 27.9 points and 5.3 stats per game. The Raptors have missed their starting shooting guard during the team's five-game losing streak.