TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors signed first round draft pick OG Anunoby to a rookie scale contract on Sunday.

Anunoby is under contract through the 2018-19 season, with two team option years to follow. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, as per team policy.

Toronto selected the six-foot-eight combo forward 23rd overall at the NBA draft in June.

The Raptors also signed guard-forward Malcolm Miller to a two-way contract and forward Alfonzo McKinnie to a multi-year deal.

Anunoby played two seasons at Indiana, averaging 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 17.4 minutes. He tore his ACL in a game against Penn State in January which ended his college career. The 19-year-old has been rehabing his knee with Raptors sports science guru Alex McKechnie.

Anunoby was born in London to Nigerian parents and broke out at the 2016 NCAA tournament when the Hoosiers upset Kentucky 73-67.

Miller averaged seven points and 3.4 rebounds in 29 games last season for Alba Berlin of the German Bundesliga. The six-foot-seven Miller played the 2015-16 campaign for the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League and averaged 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 47 games.

McKinnie appeared in 50 games last season for the Windy City Bulls of the NBA G League and averaged 14.9 points and 9.2 rebounds. The Chicago native was named to the G League all-star game.