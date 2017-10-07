The Toronto Raptors cut three players Saturday afternoon, waiving centre Kennedy Meeks, guard Andy Rautins and forward Kyle Wiltjer.

Rautins and Wiltjer, who both hold Canadian citizenship, appeared in three preseason games with Meeks just seeing action in one. Rautins, 30, played his college ball at Syracuse. He appeared in five NBA games with the New York Knicks during the 2010-11 season; while Wiltjer appeared in 14 games last season with the Houston Rockets.

The roster now stands at 17 players with the season slated to start on Oct. 19 against the Chicago Bulls.