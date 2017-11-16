The Raptors announced on Thursday that point guard Delon Wright suffered a dislocation of his right shoulder in Wednesday's win against the New Orleans Pelicans and will not play Friday against the New York Knicks.

The @Raptors Delon Wright suffered a dislocation of his right shoulder in the second quarter Wednesday vs. New Orleans. He was examined Thursday in Toronto, and team medical staff await his test results. He will not play Friday vs. New York. — RaptorsMR (@RaptorsMR) November 16, 2017

The injury occurred in the second quarter when Wright collided with Pelicans centre DeMarcus Cousins and was forced to leave the game.

This is the same shoulder that the 25-year-old had surgically repaired in August 2016 and after being examined by the Raptors medical staff, the team awaits Wright's test results for any further details.

With Corey Joseph being traded to the Indiana Pacers, Wright has been slotted in as Kyle Lowry's primary back-up and has excelled. In his third year in the league, Wright was averaging career-bests in points per game (7.6), shooting percentage (52.3 per cent) and assists (2.6).

The Raptors drafted Wright in the first round (20th overall) of the 2015 NBA Draft out of the University of Utah.