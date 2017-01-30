ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Free agent outfielder Colby Rasmus and the Tampa Bay Rays have finalized a $5 million, one-year contract.

Ramus can earn an additional $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances as part of the deal announced Monday.

The 30-year-old has a .241 career average with St. Louis (2009-11), Toronto (2011-14) and Houston (2015-16). He hit .206 with 15 homers and 54 RBIs in 107 games last year, reaching 15 homers for the fifth straight season, but his production dropped from a .238 average with 25 homers and 61 RBIs in 2015.

To open room on the 40-man roster, the Rays released outfielder Jason Coats. Claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on Jan. 11, the 26-year-old injured his right elbow throwing the following day and needs Tommy John surgery.

Rasmus would get $100,000 each for 400, 425, 450 and 475 plate appearances, $200,000 for 500, $400,000 for 525 and $500,000 apiece for 550 and 575. He would get a one-time $250,000 assignment bonus if traded.