John Harbaugh will be staying in Charm City a little bit longer.

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Monday they had signed their head coach to a one-year extension taking Harbaugh through the 2019 season.

A native of Toledo, Ohio, Harbaugh is heading into his 10th season at the helm of the club. Harbaugh has posted an 85-59 (.590) record over nine seasons, leading the Ravens to the postseason on six occasions. The team last qualified for the playoffs in 2014.

Under Harbaugh, the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII in 2012 with a 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers, who were coached by Harbaugh's brother, Jim.

The Ravens open up their regular season on Sept. 10 in a visit to the Cincinnati Bengals.