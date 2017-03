Ravens beat Gaels to win bronze in women's basketball

VICTORIA — Catherine Traer had 18 points to lead the Carleton Ravens to a 53-43 win over the Queen's Gaels for the bronze medal in U Sports women's basketball on Sunday.

Nicole Gilmour had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Carleton and Elizabeth Leblanc added 10 boards and six points.

Andrea Priamo led Queen's with eight points.

Laval played McGill later Sunday in the gold-medal game.