The Baltimore Ravens' OTAs have resulted in a second injury in as many days.

General manager Ozzie Newsome announced on Friday that tight end Dennis Pitta re-injured his hip on Friday, one day after cornerback Tavon Young tore his ACL.

Statement from Ozzie Newsome: "In unfortunate news, Dennis Pitta re-injured his hip at today’s OTA session." pic.twitter.com/Ch7MteEjIi — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 2, 2017

"In unfortunate news, Dennis Pitta re-injured his hip at today's OTA session and is undergoing tests to determine the severity," Newsome said in a statement. "This is incredibly disappointing, obviously for Dennis, and for the Ravens. A year ago, he led our team with a career-high 86 receptions, the most ever by a Ravens' tight end, and was named a second alternate to the Pro Bowl. Dennis is one of the great Ravens and has done everything he can to make our team better."

Hip injuries have become a hallmark of Pitta's career. From 2013 to 2015, Pitta appeared in only seven games - including missing the entire 2015 season - with hip injuries. His return season last year was a successful one in which the 31-year-old had 726 yards receiving on 86 catches and two touchdowns.

A native of Fresno, California, Pitta was taken in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of BYU.