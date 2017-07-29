CFL Must See: Ray finds Green to pass Dunigan for fifth on all-time touchdown list

Ricky Ray made history Saturday by becoming the Toronto Argonauts' all-time leading passer with 16,634 yards, passing Condredge Holloway's previous mark of 16,616.

He accomplished the feat in the fourth quarter on a five-yard pass to Anthony Coombs in the Argos' 38-27 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

But that wasn't the only milestone Ray achieved on the night. He also passed Matt Dunigan to climb to 5th all-time in passing TDs in CFL history.

Ray has spent the last six seasons with the Argonauts. He has a career completion percentage of 70.9 per cent.