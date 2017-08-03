Ray takes a beating as Argos' offensive line fails to protect him again

After taking a hard hit against the Calgary Stampeders Thursday night, veteran Toronto Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray was forced to leave with a right shoulder problem.

After the 41-24 loss, head coach Marc Trestman confirmed Ray suffered a shoulder injury and was unable to complete his throwing motion while tossing the ball on the sidelines. Trestman noted that Ray wasn't feeling any significant pain and that he'll be evaluated sometime over the coming days.

Trestman confirms Ricky Ray has a shoulder injury. Won't elaborate. Says he'll be evaluated over the next few days #CFL #Argos — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) August 4, 2017

Trestman says when Ray tried to throw he was sore & couldn't complete his throwing motion. Says Ray wasn't feeling any significant pain #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) August 4, 2017

Ray, 37, says he hopes the injury is just a bruise and nothing serious.

Ricky Ray hopes shoulder injury just a "bruise" No MRI, yet. Evaluated tomorrow. Ray walked out with ice on right shoulder #Argos #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) August 4, 2017

The incident happened in the third quarter with the Argos down 34-13 to the Stamps.

Ray was kept on the sidelines for the remainder of the game for precautionary reasons and at one point told Trestman that he was "alright," according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

Hearing Ricky Ray is being kept out for "precautionary" reasons. Trestman walked over & asked how he was feeling & Ray said "I'm alright" — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) August 4, 2017

After coming out in the third, Ray tried to throw the ball while on the sidelines, but appeared to be in discomfort and immediately sat down.

#Argos medical staff immediately looking at Ricky Ray's right shoulder. He tried to throw the football, grimaced & sat down #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) August 4, 2017

Ray has missed plenty of time in recent years as a member of the Argos, missing 15 games in 2015 and nine games last season with various injuries including a partially deflated lung.

The injury comes at a bad time for the Argonauts as Ray is having a great season, throwing for 2422 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Toronto doesn't have much depth behind centre either. Cody Fajardo, who only has 21 CFL pass attempts under his belt, came in to replace Ray on Thursday. They also have Jeff Mathews and Dakota Prukop who can fill in.

The Argos are 3-4 on the season and have lost two games in a row.