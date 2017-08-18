Lalji: Look for Ricky Ray to return this week

The Toronto Argonauts released their depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against the Montreal Alouettes and Ricky Ray was listed as the starting quarterback.

Ray missed the team's Week 8 loss to the Alouettes with a sore shoulder.

Ray returned to practice with the team this week.

The 37-year-old was injured during the Argos' 41-24 loss against the Calgary Stampeders in Week 6 after being hit in the shoulder and driven to the ground. Ray was removed from the game and appeared to have trouble throwing on the sidelines. He missed last week's game against the Montreal Alouettes.

Both Cody Fajardo and Jeff Mathews have been filling in for Ray.