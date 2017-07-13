The Tampa Bay Rays announced on Thursday that Colby Rasmus has been placed on the restricted list.

The Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin reports the 30-year-old outfielder isn't expected to return this season.

Colby Rasmus has decided to "step away" from game, placed on restricted list by #Rays, not expected to return this season — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 13, 2017

"The Rays fully support Colby's decision to step away from baseball," the team said in a tweet. "We are thankful for his contributions to our team, and we wish him and his family the best as they move forward. Respecting the privacy of Colby and his family, the Rays will have no further comment."

The #Rays have placed OF Colby Rasmus on the restricted list. pic.twitter.com/Z28sYZ5SfI — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 13, 2017

A native of Columbus, Georgia, Rasmus was in the midst of his ninth Major League Baseball campaign and first with the Rays. He was placed on the disabled list on June 23 with a hip injury.

In 37 games this season, Rasmus was batting .281 with nine home runs and 23 runs batted in and an OPS of .896.

Rasmus is a career .242 hitter with 165 home runs and 490 RBI in 1,074 games with the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros and Rays.