ARLINGTON, Texas — Tampa Bay right-hander Matt Andriese has left the Rays' game against Texas in the second inning with a mild groin strain.

Andriese walked off the mound after striking out Ryan Rua for the second out, and a Rays trainer came out to check on him along with manager Kevin Cash. After a brief conversation, Andriese threw one warm-up pitch before leaving Tuesday night's game.

Chih-Wei Hu, who was recalled from Triple-A Durham earlier in the day, replaced Andriese.

Andriese was 4-0 with a 2.67 ERA in five May starts before giving up a leadoff homer to Shin-Soo Choo and an RBI single to Nomar Mazara in the first inning. Andriese left trailing 2-0, but will get a no-decision since the Rays took a 4-2 lead in the third.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball