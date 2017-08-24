MONACO — Two-time defending champion Real Madrid landed in a strong Champions League group with Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, and APOEL.

Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo finished second to Dortmund in last season's groups before lifting a third European title in four seasons.

Tottenham was arguably the unluckiest of the record five English sides. Manchester United and Liverpool both got favourable draws.

United was pooled with top-seeded Benfica, Basel, and CSKA Moscow.

Liverpool landed with the weakest top-seeded team, Russian champion Spartak Moscow, plus Sevilla, and Maribor.

Juventus and Barcelona are in a group with Olympiakos and Sporting Lisbon.

Bayern Munich faces Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain, plus Anderlecht and Celtic.

Chelsea is with Atletico Madrid, Roma, and Azerbaijani newcomer Qarabag.

Games kick off on Sept. 12, and the final is played on May 26 in Kyiv.

--

 

GROUP A

TEAM COUNTRY
Benfica   Portugal
Manchester United   England
Basel  Switzerland 
 CSKA Moscow Russia 

 --
 

GROUP B

TEAM COUNTRY
Bayern Munich  Germany 
 PSG France 
Anderlecht   Belgium
 Celtic Scotland 

--
 

GROUP C

TEAM COUNTRY
 Chelsea England 
 Atletico Madrid Spain 
Roma  Italy 
Qarabag   Azerbaijan

 --
 

GROUP D

TEAM COUNTRY
 Juventus  Italy
 Barcelona Spain 
 Olympiacos  Greece
 Sporting Portugal 

--
 

GROUP E

TEAM COUNTRY
Spartak Moscow  Russia 
Sevilla   Spain 
Liverpool  England 
 Maribor Slovenia 

 --
 

GROUP F

TEAM COUNTRY
 Shakhtar Donetsk Ukraine 
 Manchester City  England
 Napoli Italy 
Feyenoord  Netherlands 

--
 

GROUP G

TEAM COUNTRY
 Monaco  France
 Porto  Portugal
 Besiktas Turkey 
 Leipzig Germany 

--
 

GROUP H

TEAM COUNTRY
Real Madrid   Spain
Borussia Dortmund   Germany
Tottenham Hotspur   England
 APOEL Cyprus 
 