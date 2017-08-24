25m ago
Real, Spurs, Dortmund drawn together in Champions League
The Canadian Press
MONACO — Two-time defending champion Real Madrid landed in a strong Champions League group with Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, and APOEL.
Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo finished second to Dortmund in last season's groups before lifting a third European title in four seasons.
Tottenham was arguably the unluckiest of the record five English sides. Manchester United and Liverpool both got favourable draws.
United was pooled with top-seeded Benfica, Basel, and CSKA Moscow.
Liverpool landed with the weakest top-seeded team, Russian champion Spartak Moscow, plus Sevilla, and Maribor.
Juventus and Barcelona are in a group with Olympiakos and Sporting Lisbon.
Bayern Munich faces Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain, plus Anderlecht and Celtic.
Chelsea is with Atletico Madrid, Roma, and Azerbaijani newcomer Qarabag.
Games kick off on Sept. 12, and the final is played on May 26 in Kyiv.
--
GROUP A
|TEAM
|COUNTRY
|Benfica
|Portugal
|Manchester United
|England
|Basel
|Switzerland
|CSKA Moscow
|Russia
--
GROUP B
|TEAM
|COUNTRY
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|PSG
|France
|Anderlecht
|Belgium
|Celtic
|Scotland
--
GROUP C
|TEAM
|COUNTRY
|Chelsea
|England
|Atletico Madrid
|Spain
|Roma
|Italy
|Qarabag
|Azerbaijan
--
GROUP D
|TEAM
|COUNTRY
|Juventus
|Italy
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Olympiacos
|Greece
|Sporting
|Portugal
--
GROUP E
|TEAM
|COUNTRY
|Spartak Moscow
|Russia
|Sevilla
|Spain
|Liverpool
|England
|Maribor
|Slovenia
--
GROUP F
|TEAM
|COUNTRY
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Ukraine
|Manchester City
|England
|Napoli
|Italy
|Feyenoord
|Netherlands
--
GROUP G
|TEAM
|COUNTRY
|Monaco
|France
|Porto
|Portugal
|Besiktas
|Turkey
|Leipzig
|Germany
--
GROUP H
|TEAM
|COUNTRY
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|Borussia Dortmund
|Germany
|Tottenham Hotspur
|England
|APOEL
|Cyprus