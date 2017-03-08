Street Fighter V players from Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver will have the chance to conquer North America as part of Red Bull's Proving Grounds, announced last week.

The three-month spring campaign will feature 12 regional qualifiers, including three north of the border, to determined the competitors in the three-on-three tournament held in Santa Monica, California on June 24 and 25. The top three players from each region will join forces as a team to faceoff against the other regions.

The regions featured in the competition are Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle, Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and an online team. The teams from Montreal and Toronto will compete in the East division while the representatives of Vancouver will participate in the West division.

LAN events for the regions will take place on April 1, May 6 and June 3 while the online portion of qualifying is schedule for March 30-31, May 4-5 and June 1-2.

The winning team will receive a $6,000 grand prize - $2,000 each player - and a full ride, including entry, into Evo 2017 from July 14 to 16 in Las Vegas.

The fall season will follow the same format and prize structure as the spring.