BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Bradley Wright-Phillips and Sacha Kljestan scored four minutes apart early in the first half, and the New York Red Bulls cruised by the Chicago Fire 4-0 on Wednesday night in a knockout-round game.

New York (15-12-8), in its eighth straight playoffs, advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals against Supporters Shield winner Toronto FC.

Wright-Phillips opened the scoring in the seventh minute with his eighth career playoff goal. Damien Perrinelle chipped the defence to find Wright-Phillips, who settled it and tapped it into an empty net as goalkeeper Matt Lampson misplayed it.

Kljestan scored his third goal of the season in the 11th minute with an easy redirection of Tyler Adams' cross into the 6-yard box.

Daniel Royer made it 3-0 in the 70th on a give-and-go with Sean Davis, and second-half sub Gonzalo Veron chipped it over Lampson on a fast break in the 87th to cap it.

Luis Robles only needed four saves to keep Golden Boot winner Nemanja Nikolic and Chicago (16-12-7) scoreless.

The Red Bulls entered with only one win in their last seven road games.