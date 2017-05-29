Red Bulls and Wind and Rain will join the ranks of the 2017 European Challenger Series Summer Split after cruising through the qualifying round.

They will join former EU LCS clubs Origen, Giants Gaming and Schalke 04 as well as Paris Saint-Germain. The winner of the EU CS Summer Playoffs earns a place in the promotion tournament and has a shot to play in the LCS next year.

Red Bulls, led by former H2K and Team Vitality support Raymond “KaSing” Tsang, earned their place with a dominant 3-0 sweep of Team LDLC. The Red Bulls and Wind and Rain will replace Team Kinguin and Millenium in the EU CS.

