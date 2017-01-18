Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook will get a second crack at former running buddy Kevin Durant when his team visits the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

You can catch all the action LIVE at 10:30pm/7:30pm pt on TSN4.

In a heavily hyped and covered November contest that also took place at Oracle Arena in Oakland, the Warriors blitzed the Thunder early and cruised to a 122-96 victory.

Now, the Thunder will be looking to avenge the loss handed to them by the Warriors on November 3rd.

While Westbrook posted a 20-point, 10 assist double-double in the defeat, he only shot 4-15 from the field (.267%) and committed six turnovers.

"The Warriors are doing a lot of trash talking," Westbrook said following the loss. "Apparently I guess they talk a lot of trash now, but we'll see how that goes."

Head to head setback aside, in his first season without Durant, Westbrook has firmly grabbed the reigns of his team and is posting historical numbers.

With 20 triple-doubles in his first 43 games, the 28-year-old is just shy of halfway to the incredible mark of 41 set by Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson in 1961-62, the year he became the only player to average a triple-double for an entire season.

Westbrook is also currently averaging 30.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game as he attempts to join Robertson on one of the most exclusive lists in all of sports.

If he’s actually chasing Robertson’s elusive mark, he isn’t letting anyone else in on his desire.

"Honestly, man, people and this triple-double thing is kind of getting on my nerves," Westbrook said last month. "For the 100th time, I don't care. All I care about is winning, man, honestly. All the numbers, (stuff) don't mean nothing to me."

Last season was the first time he averaged more than 10 assists in a season, finishing with 10.4, his career best rebound average is 7.8, also from the 2015-16 season.

In the first three games of the Thunder’s current road trip, the Long Beach, California native has posted 21 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 36 points 10 assists and 11 rebounds in a victory over the Sacramento Kings and 24 points, four assists and five rebounds in a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Westbrook has one career triple-double against the Warriors which he achieved in January of 2015.

The Thunder will welcome Durant and the Warriors to Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on March 20th.