The Boston Red Sox announced Wednesday second baseman Dustin Pedroia underwent a successful cartilage restoration procedure on his left knee.

2B Dustin Pedroia underwent a successful cartilage restoration procedure on his left knee today. #RedSox pic.twitter.com/9vogvy8sg8 — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 25, 2017

Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports, per the Red Sox, it is “anticipated that Pedroia would return to games in approximately seven months." That timeline would put a return to the field for Pedroia in late May or early June.

Pedroia played out the Red Sox' season but admitted afterwards he was playing through pain. The 34-year-old injured his knee and missed six games in April after Baltimore Orioles' slugger Manny Machado collided with him at second base.