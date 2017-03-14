Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price is likely to start the season on the disabled list because of a sore elbow.

Starting the second season of a $217 million, seven-year contract, Price has not yet appeared in an exhibition game.

"I think at this point, yeah, it would be hard to see him ready to go at the start of the season," manager John Farrell said Tuesday at Boston's camp in Fort Myers, Florida. "We really won't have any kind of idea until he gets on the mound the first time and right now, I don't know when that's going to be."

The AL East champions had hoped for a formidable rotation headed by Price, Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and Chris Sale, acquired in December from the Chicago White Sox.

Price, the 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner with Tampa Bay, was 17-9 with a 3.99 ERA last year. He felt discomfort in his left elbow following a two-inning simulated game on Feb. 28.

Drs. James Andrews and Neal ElAttrache said Price would not need surgery or an injection but should take anti-inflammatory medication and rest his arm. Price started throwing on Saturday, making 25 tosses into a net, and has thrown each day since.

"Played catch again today as he's been the last three days," Farrell said. "And everyone's going to want to know what's the next step, what's the next phase. I will tell you, this is going to be dependent upon how David goes through the morning rehab, and the exercises that he goes through, what he feels he's capable of that day within reason."

ROCKY ROAD

Colorado starting catcher Tom Murphy will miss four to six weeks with a hairline fracture in his right forearm.

Manager Bud Black said Murphy broke his arm Saturday in a game against the Cubs when he was hit by Anthony Rizzo's bat while throwing to second base on a steal attempt.

Murphy is in a splint but won't need surgery, Black said.

Murphy joins a long list of Rockies sidelined during spring training. First baseman Ian Desmond is set for surgery on his broken left hand this week and will miss several weeks. Right-hander Chad Bettis is undergoing chemotherapy and is out indefinitely after discovering a recurrence of his testicular cancer during a routine follow-up. Left-hander Chris Rusin has an oblique injury and outfielder David Dahl has injured ribs.

With Murphy out, the Rockies will turn to Tony Wolters and Dustin Garneau at catcher, although Black said he'd consider other options.

AROUND THE GRAPEFRUIT AND CACTUS LEAGUES

PHILLIES 9, BRAVES 0

Brock Stassi hit his fifth homer — tying Bryce Harper, Yoenis Cespedes, Jabari Blash and Peter O'Brien for most in spring training — and tripled for Philadelphia. Starter Jerad Eickhoff struck out five in five shutout innings and allowed three hits and a walk. Phillies first baseman Tommy Joseph left the game after getting hit with a pitch in the left hand in the first inning.

Braves starter Aaron Blair gave up three runs on six hits over four innings.

METS 2, ASTROS 1

Yoenis Cespedes hit his fifth homer and Jacob deGrom struck out six in four innings, allowing a run on three hits and a walk.

Houston's Brain McCann hit a solo home run and starter Lance McCullers struck out six in three innings, allowing two runs on four hits.

TIGERS 7, MARLINS 1

Detroit starter Matt Boyd went five shutout innings, giving up three hits and striking out five. Justin Upton hit a three-run homer, Anthony Gose had two hits and drove in two runs and J.D. Martinez added two hits.

Miami starter Adam Conley gave up a run on five hits in three innings.

RAYS (ss) 10, YANKEES 6

Gary Sanchez hit his fourth spring homer and Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres homered and drove in three runs. Starter Luis Severino struck out four in three innings, giving up a run on two hits and a walk.

Rays starter Jake Odorizzi allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over 3 2/3 innings. Rickie Weeks Jr. homered and doubled.

RAYS (ss) 9, ORIOLES 6

Corey Dickerson went 4 for 4 and Steven Souza Jr. had three hits and three RBIs. Tampa Bay starter Blake Snell walked five in 2 2/3 innings.

Baltimore closer Zach Britton gave up two runs on four hits in one inning. Starter Wade Miley allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk in three innings. Joey Rickard and Chris Dickerson each homered.

RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 4

Mitch Moreland hit a two-run double for Boston. Starter Drew Pomeranz gave up two runs on two hits over two innings.

Melvin Upton Jr. hit his first spring homer for Toronto.

GIANTS 6, INDIANS 5

The Giants jumped all over Josh Tomlin in the first inning, reaching him for five runs on five hits, including two-run homers from Jarrett Parker and Justin Ruggiano. Tomlin got through three innings and allowed six runs on eight hits.

Bradley Zimmer kept up his solid spring for Cleveland with a two-run double. Later, his strong throw from short right field denied Jae-gyun Hwang a double.

The Indians said pitcher Carlos Carrasco had an MRI and would skip a start. He's coming back from a broken hand that ended his season last year and, a day after getting hit hard, the team wants to slow him down a bit.

ROYALS 8, ANGELS 4

Ian Kennedy struck out five in 3 1/3 scoreless innings for the Royals. Peter O'Brien connected for his fifth home run.

Angels starter Matt Shoemaker retired his first nine batters and worked four innings of one-hit ball. C.J. Cron hit two doubles and a triple and is batting .457.

BREWERS 7, CUBS 7, 9 INNINGS

Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras each hit their third home run of the spring and Chris Dominguez led off the ninth with a game-tying homer.

Brewers catcher Rene Garcia threw out three runners in the first four innings. Starter Zach Davies was knocked around for six runs in three innings. Eric Thames hit his first Brewers home run and went 2 for 3.

DIAMONDBACKS 12, RANGERS 0

Patrick Corbin struck out five in five scoreless innings for Arizona. Chris Iannetta hit his first home run.

Rangers starter Chi Chi Gonzalez allowed eight hits and seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.

MARINERS 7, WHITE SOX 6

White Sox starter Lucas Giolito recorded just two outs and gave up four runs on four hits and two walks. Kyle Seager had an RBI single and Mike Zunino drew a bases-loaded walk in the burst.

Tyler Smith hit an three-run homer and RBI double for Seattle.

James Paxton was strong again for the Mariners, allowing one run and three hits in four innings.

DODGERS 6, REDS 5

Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run shot for the Dodgers over the Reds bullpen in right to start a six-run fourth. Logan Forsythe added a two-run double in the inning.

Rich Hill started for the Dodgers and threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing one run.

Reds starter Tim Adleman was roughed up for five runs in 3 1/3 innings.

ROCKIES 4, ATHLETICS 3

Oakland's Sean Manaea gave up seven hits but didn't allow a run in 3 2/3 innings. Josh Phegley and Jed Lowrie each had RBI singles for the A's.

Jon Gray worked 3 2/3 scoreless innings for the Rockies and struck out six.